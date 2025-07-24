July 24, 2025 2:19 PM हिंदी

Anupama Solanki on Smriti Irani’s comeback: ‘I grew up watching her, still feel emotional’

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) TV actress Anupama Solanki has shared her excitement about Smriti Irani’s much-talked-about comeback with “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actress recalled growing up watching Irani’s iconic shows and admitted that even today, hearing the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi theme song makes her emotional.

When asked about Smriti Irani’s comeback to television, Anupama said she was thrilled. “I heard about that—it was very exciting. After so many years, someone is casting her again, just like Ekta Kapoor did back in the day. I grew up watching Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Kasauti. Even now, when I hear those theme songs, I feel emotional,” she shared.

The ‘Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah’ actress added, “I recently made a reel on the Kyunki song. I wish I had been part of that comeback, but I’m happy with where I am too. I really hope Smriti ji’s new show becomes a superhit—it has such a strong title and legacy.”

Speaking about whether the golden era of television can return, Anupama Solanki said, “Maybe. We should never lose hope. That golden era had unmatched emotion and connection. I would love for it to come back. Ekta ma’am’s shows aren’t as frequent now, but I truly hope this new one resonates with the audience.”

On a related note, the much-awaited “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2” is all set to premiere on July 29 on Star Plus. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay return to reprise their beloved roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani. Joining them in this fresh chapter are familiar faces and new additions, including Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Ankit Bhatia, and Tanisha Mehta.

