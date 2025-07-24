4th Test: This quietens all those who think Indians can bat only on flat pitches or against weak attacks, says Manjrekar

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has complemented the Indian batters for the way they batted on the opening day of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and said that their performance was proof that they can only score on flat pitches or against weak attacks.

India rode on fighting half-centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and B. Sai Sudharsan and their crucial partnerships with K.L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant, respectively, to rake up 264/4 in 83 overs before bad light ended play early on Wednesday. Jaiswal struck a patient 58 and, along with Rahul (46), ensured that India did not lose a wicket in the first session in typical English conditions where the ball did a lot, aided by the overcast skies.

After a three-wicket burst by England in the afternoon session, Sudharsan and Pant came together to raise 72 runs for the fourth wicket partnership before the India vice-captain had to leave the field with a right-foot injury. Sudharsan ended up with 61 from 151 balls.

Speaking on ‘Match Centre Live’ after the conclusion of Day 1 of the fourth Test, JioHotstar expert Sanjay Manjrekar reflected on India’s performance:

“You had two slices of the pie going India’s way — so definitely India’s day. For those skeptics who believe this young Indian batting line-up only gets runs on flat pitches or against weakened attacks, today was a statement. These were typical English conditions with a much-improved bowling attack — Stokes bowled more overs, Liam Dawson was an upgrade over Shoaib Bashir, and Archer added edge to the line-up. For India to finish at 264/4 under those conditions — that’s another solid batting display. Thankfully, Rishabh Pant managed to get some bat on the ball before retiring hurt. Hopefully, he’ll return to bat on Day 2,” said Manjrekar.

Manjrekar praised Sudharsan for his batting as he weighed in on Sai Sudharsan’s performance after his recall to the playing XI and said the batter showed sound fundamentals despite making his name through his exploits in the T20 format.

: “He looked nervous to begin with, which was expected after being dropped post the first Test. That kind of omission dents your confidence. But as the innings progressed, his composure returned. He has an organised game, and even though he’s made his mark in T20s, the way he scores reflects the fundamentals you need in Tests. These were tough conditions to bat at No. 3 after being asked to bat first. He got some hard-earned runs, and more importantly, he seems like someone who won’t get carried away by one good outing — a grounded, academic type who prepares diligently. That’s the kind of player who builds a long Test career,” said Manjrekar.

Brought back into the playing eleven in place of Karun Nair, Sudharsan had a nervy start to the innings and was even dropped on 20. But the left-handed batter managed to progress superbly by hitting seven boundaries in his knock worth 151 balls on a hard pitch under overcast skies.

In the final session, Sudharsan hooked Archer through fine leg for four, before stylishly pulling him for another boundary. He then got his maiden Test fifty in 174 balls with a crisp drive through cover off Joe Root for four. But Stokes’ short ball play finally worked as Sudharsan was cramped for room and top-edged a pull to long leg, making it the third time the England skipper dismissed the left-handed batter in this series.

