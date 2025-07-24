July 24, 2025 2:18 PM हिंदी

4th Test: Rahul and Jaiswal showed excellent defensive technique, says Manjrekar

Openers K.L. Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showed excellent defensive technique, says Sanjay Manjrekar about India's opening pair's performance on the first day of the fourth Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. IANS Photos

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has said that openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showed excellent defensive technique and strong minds as they went unseparated in the morning session on the opening day of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The K.L. Rahul–Yashasvi Jaiswal opening partnership fetched India 94 runs and laid the foundation for India's strong start in the crucial match that India needs to win to maintain their chances of taking the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy home.

“The morning session clearly went in India’s favour — thanks to these two. They carried their form with excellent defensive technique and strong minds. India have always struggled to find a consistent opening pair in overseas conditions, but they now seem to have one. A left-right combination that scores hundreds and looks dependable — that’s rare. You can expect consistency from this pair, and that’s significant,” said Manjrekar, speaking on ‘Match Centre Live’ after the conclusion of Day 1 of the fourth Test.

Already trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, India made a superb start after being asked to bat first by England skipper Ben Stokes, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul seeing through the first session. But England fought back after lunch by dismissing both the openers and India skipper Shubman Gill in quick succession to make it 140/3. However, it was Sudharsan who kept Indian hopes afloat in this crucial match, which India had to win to keep the series alive.

Manjrekar also noted Jaiswal’s rapid growth as a Test batter. “In the past, you’d say some Indian batters flattered to deceive because of flat home pitches. But now, when a young batter puts together a strong Test run, you know Jaiswal has done it across tough conditions. South Africa was his first overseas tour — arguably the hardest. He’ll do better next time. What stands out is how late he plays the ball, how decisively he moves on the front and back foot, and his hunger for Test success.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a gritty 58 while sharing a 94-run opening stand with KL Rahul, who hit 46.

Meanwhile, JioHotstar expert Jonathan Trott shared his analysis on England’s strategy, saying the real test will be with the new ball. “I think England laid the groundwork, but the real test will be with the new ball on Day 2. If it doesn’t behave the way they hope, they might regret the decision to bowl first. Batting last at Old Trafford rarely gets easier. That said, we’ve had 16 days of fantastic cricket, and we’re still no closer to knowing which side is better. That’s the beauty of this series,” he added.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan is a younger brother to me and I want him to keep growing, says Harbhajan Singh

Dhawan is a younger brother to me and I want him to keep growing, says Harbhajan Singh

Most Indians believe GenAI can modernise treasury operations, drive efficiency at scale

Most Indian leaders believe GenAI can modernise treasury operations, drive efficiency at scale

B. Sai Sudharsan making maiden Test fifty means India wants to back a youngster at number three, says Parthiv Patel on India's performance in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. IANS Photos

4th Test: Sudharsan making maiden Test fifty means India wants to back a youngster at number three, says Patel

Pant ruled out of fourth Test with fractured toe, Ishan likely to be added for fifth game: Reports

Pant ruled out of fourth Test with fractured toe, Ishan likely to be added for fifth game: Reports

Nestle India's Q1 net profit falls 13.4 pc to Rs 647 crore

Nestle India's Q1 net profit falls 13.4 pc to Rs 646.5 crore

'Always smiling, no matter what the situation is...': Irfan Pathan showers praise on Shikhar Dhawan's resilient career

'Always smiling, no matter what the situation is...': Irfan Pathan showers praise on Shikhar Dhawan's resilient career

Kevin Hart: India, I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai

Kevin Hart: India, I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai

Perfios.ai unveils GenAI-powered intelligence stack, to boost BFSI industry’s productivity by 3x

Perfios.ai unveils GenAI-powered intelligence stack, to boost BFSI industry’s productivity by 3x

Vaani Kapoor reveals what sets 'Mandala Murders' apart from other Indian crime thrillers

Vaani Kapoor reveals what sets 'Mandala Murders' apart from other Indian crime thrillers

India’s retail sector records 2.24 MSF of leasing volume in Q2 2025

India’s retail sector records 2.24 million square feet leasing volume in April-June