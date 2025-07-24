July 24, 2025 2:21 PM हिंदी

Jenna Ortega talks about feeling ‘incredibly misunderstood’

Jenna Ortega talks about feeling ‘incredibly misunderstood’

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Jenna Ortega says she feels "incredibly misunderstood" due to other people forming perceptions of her due to the fame she has attained.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega said: "I think that's part of my struggle with that side of the job, because you feel incredibly misunderstood. It's almost to a point where it feels like your name doesn't belong to you. I almost don't even resonate with it anymore.”

She said that she hates assumptions, “and a big part of this job is that people are going to make assumptions about you."

The Wednesday star feels that too much information about performers is revealed to the world nowadays, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "We know too much. And the people feel entitled to those bits and pieces of your life where if they were put under the same microscope, they wouldn't feel nearly as comfortable."

Jenna explained that she is particularly frightened of people calling out her name in the street and hears "vile things" at times.

The star said: "Somebody shouting your name in public is insane. Sometimes I feel uncomfortable when it's grown men approaching me. Like, you don't stop for somebody because you're going to be late for something and they're calling you… in front of your mother. It's horrific."

However, Ortega revealed that she can go out in public "unseen" if she wishes.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star said: "Sometimes you go out, and it's a mess. And other times, I could be walking for hours and no one gives a…. If you really want to go unseen, you can do it."

Jenna has worked closely with legendary horror filmmaker Tim Burton on the second season of Netflix's Wednesday and is impressed with the "polite" way the Edward Scissorhands director goes about his work.

She said: "He's so polite. He knows everybody's names. He trusts the team. When I initially started working with him, I would ask him for notes and critiques. He wouldn't give any. It's not because he wasn't trying to be helpful, but he was allowing me the space to find what was going to work for me.

"It created a greater confidence in myself. I think he really brings out the best in people and allows them to think out of the box, so you want to get weirder and weirder with it. It's such a joy when someone brings that out of you."

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan is a younger brother to me and I want him to keep growing, says Harbhajan Singh

Dhawan is a younger brother to me and I want him to keep growing, says Harbhajan Singh

Most Indians believe GenAI can modernise treasury operations, drive efficiency at scale

Most Indian leaders believe GenAI can modernise treasury operations, drive efficiency at scale

B. Sai Sudharsan making maiden Test fifty means India wants to back a youngster at number three, says Parthiv Patel on India's performance in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. IANS Photos

4th Test: Sudharsan making maiden Test fifty means India wants to back a youngster at number three, says Patel

Pant ruled out of fourth Test with fractured toe, Ishan likely to be added for fifth game: Reports

Pant ruled out of fourth Test with fractured toe, Ishan likely to be added for fifth game: Reports

Nestle India's Q1 net profit falls 13.4 pc to Rs 647 crore

Nestle India's Q1 net profit falls 13.4 pc to Rs 646.5 crore

'Always smiling, no matter what the situation is...': Irfan Pathan showers praise on Shikhar Dhawan's resilient career

'Always smiling, no matter what the situation is...': Irfan Pathan showers praise on Shikhar Dhawan's resilient career

Kevin Hart: India, I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai

Kevin Hart: India, I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai

Perfios.ai unveils GenAI-powered intelligence stack, to boost BFSI industry’s productivity by 3x

Perfios.ai unveils GenAI-powered intelligence stack, to boost BFSI industry’s productivity by 3x

Vaani Kapoor reveals what sets 'Mandala Murders' apart from other Indian crime thrillers

Vaani Kapoor reveals what sets 'Mandala Murders' apart from other Indian crime thrillers

India’s retail sector records 2.24 MSF of leasing volume in Q2 2025

India’s retail sector records 2.24 million square feet leasing volume in April-June