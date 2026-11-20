New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Journalist and author of the book 'Kuchh Kahi, Kuchh Ankahi', Amitabh Sinha, said that he has tried putting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personality into words in his latest publication which was launched by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Friday.

Speaking to IANS at the book launch event, Sinha said that the publication offers readers an engaging account of lesser-known aspects, significant milestones and interesting insights into Prime Minister Modi's political journey and leadership.

He added that it is the culmination of notes he has meticulously compiled over the past 25 years while covering the BJP beat as a journalist.

"The notes capture Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarkable political journey, his vision as a leader, and several fascinating anecdotes from his political life," he said.

Mentioning that an attempt has been made to highlight PM Modi's personality through this book, the author said: "His sense of humour, as he can make people laugh through his one liners, and human side...I have tried to capture all these through my writings."

Sinha expressed his delight that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has penned the foreword to the book.

"The (BJP) National president (Nitin Nabin) has launched it. This is a big thing for us," he said.

However, Sinha added that capturing PM Modi's entire personality in a book is a very difficult task.

"You cannot fully capture it, but over the past 25 years, I have observed his day-to-day schemes, his work and the way he takes major decisions. I used to write short stories about these things and record many details in my diary. I have now put all those experiences into this book," he said.

"There are small incidents in the book that show how the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) learned from certain experiences and moved forward, how he developed schemes and involved the public in them. It also talks about his out-of-the-box thinking," he added.

Moreover, he said that PM Modi doesn't like turning things into an "agenda".

"There is one thing about him that you should always remember: don't turn things into an agenda. If he is doing something good, praise it. Don't bring negativity. We have never brought negativity. We have always called good things good and wrong things wrong. Perhaps that is why we have maintained a bond for so many years," Amitabh Sinha said.

--IANS

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