New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Board of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited (APIL) has approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and stock exchanges, expressing concern over the promoter group's attempt to replace the existing Board while an independent forensic audit of the company is underway.

In a representation, the Board said it had commissioned an independent forensic audit on August 20, 2026, to examine the company's financial and commercial transactions conducted between April 2016 and March 2026.

The Board argued that the audit is a key step towards ensuring transparency and accountability in the company's affairs.

The move comes ahead of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 23, where shareholders will consider a requisition seeking the removal of six directors and the appointment of eight new directors.

"The development comes against the backdrop of a requisition seeking the removal of six directors and the appointment of eight new directors, with an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 23, 2026," according to its stock exchange filing.

The Board noted that the proposed changes would effectively result in a major overhaul of the company's management structure.

According to the representation, the Board has raised concerns that replacing directors at this stage could disrupt the ongoing forensic review, impede scrutiny of historical transactions and weaken efforts to safeguard the company's remaining assets.

It further questioned the rationale behind the promoters seeking the removal of directors, including independent directors, who were themselves appointed by the promoter group in February 2026.

The Board maintained that the current management has initiated measures aimed at protecting the interests of the company, public shareholders and other stakeholders.

It contended that a wholesale change in the Board during the audit process could undermine ongoing efforts to strengthen governance standards and improve accountability.

Seeking regulatory intervention, the Board urged SEBI and the stock exchanges to ensure that the forensic audit is allowed to proceed without interference.

It also requested that the interests of APIL and its public shareholders be protected until the concerns raised in its representation are examined by the relevant authorities.

--IANS

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