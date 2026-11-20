Nyon (Switzerland), Nov 20 (IANS) World Champions Spain will face France, while defending Nations League winners Portugal will meet the Netherlands as the quarterfinal draws of the European tournament was announced in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday.

Spain, the 2023 winners and two-time losing finalists, will face France in two-legged quarterfinals, which will take place from March 25 to 30. Spain defeated France earlier in the World Cup semifinals 2-0 and also beat them in the previous Nations League semifinals 5-4.

Spain's 43-match unbeaten run across competitions came to an end recently when they lost to England in the league stage. They finished second in Group A3, while the Three Lions won the group on goal difference.

Meanwhile, defending champions Portugal will be up against the Netherlands in their quarterfinals. Portugal, the two-time champions, will be without their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who has announced his retirement.

The other quarterfinals will see England meet Norway in the quarterfinals and Belgium lock horns against Germany. England beat Norway in the World Cup quarterfinals, and fans will be eager to watch another Harry Kane and Erling Haaland match-up.

The winners of the quarterfinals will progress to the final stages, which will be held in June, although the venue remains yet to be decided.

The draws will mean that Netherlands or Portugal will meet Spain or France in one semifinal, while Belgium or Germany will take on either Norway or England in the other last-four stage clash.

Nations League QF draws:

Spain v France, Quarter-final 1

Norway v England, Quarter-final 2

⁠Netherlands v ​Portugal, Quarter-final 3

Belgium v Germany, Quarter-final 4

Winner of QF3 ​v Winner of QF1 to play Semi-final A

Winner of QF4 v Winner of QF2 to play Semi-final B

March 25-27, Quarter-final first legs

​March 28-30, Quarter-final second legs

Semi-finals: June 9-10

Third-place playoff: June 13

Final: June 13

--IANS

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