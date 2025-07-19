Have to maintain fitness levels to cope with increasing demands of cricket, says Ravi Bishnoi

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi said the growing intensity and increasing demands of playing modern-day cricket have meant it’s important for cricketers to maintain peak physical condition throughout the year.

In 42 T20Is for India, Bishnoi has picked 61 wickets and has a scalp from his solitary ODI appearance. He was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where he picked only nine wickets in 11 games for Lucknow Super Giants.

“There is a lot of emphasis on fitness now, as the demands of the game have increased a lot. The game is getting faster, like in T20s, we don't get to finish a match in 90 minutes, so we have to maintain the fitness for that level of play.”

“For basic people, fitness is very important, and if they keep their fitness routine, they will make good changes in their lives. But for a sportsperson, it is totally different,” said Bishnoi in an exclusive interview with IANS on the sidelines of the PUMA x HYROX event on Saturday.

Speaking further about this fitness event in the national capital, Bishnoi said, “It is a very good initiative. They are making people aware of basic fitness. This will help people prevent common health issues, rather than having to go to hospitals. It’s better to spend more time towards one’s fitness on track and field.”

Bishnoi, who features in all three formats for Gujarat in the domestic cricket circuit, also spoke about the importance of structured meal plans and professional guidance for maintaining his routine.

“We have a dietitian who has set a diet chart for us, and we follow that plan. But we try not to cheat in terms of food and follow that diet. It helps us improve our fitness and also helps us improve our game.”

As a specialist leg-spinner, Bishnoi stated his fitness regime includes targeted training for shoulder strength and flexibility, essential for executing his leg-break and googly to perfection, especially with him being in contention for a place in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, happening in India and Sri Lanka.

“We do shoulder exercises and wrist exercises as well. But we do shoulder exercises more, as a lot of our spin is enabled due to it, and we try to keep our shoulders strong and flexible. As a spin bowler, you have to be flexible, and that is also very important. It's not that you make your shoulders bulky and then try to spin the ball well,” he concluded.

