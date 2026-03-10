Chiranjeevi pens adorable birthday post for daughter Sushmita

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday post for his daughter Sushmita Konidela, in which he said how her act of producing a film and giving him a blockbuster had made him proud in a very special way.

Taking to his X timeline to post the greeting, the Telugu star wrote, "Happy Birthday my precious @sushkonidela. From the little girl who once held my finger and walked beside me, to the strong, graceful and responsible woman you are today. One of the most special moments for me as a father was seeing you watching my films, now producing a film, and giving me a memorable blockbuster. That truly made me proud in a very special way. Wishing you good health, happiness and endless success in everything you do. Keep shining my dear Honey Papa. Lots of love and blessings always."

It may be recalled that Sushmita Konidela had produced her dad Megastar Chiranjeevi's most recent blockbuster 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu'. The producer, who shares a close bond with her father, had earlier this year disclosed how, if one had the desire to learn, one could learn a lesson from her father everyday.

During a recent interaction in January this year, Sushmita Konidela was asked about working with her father, Chiranjeevi, who is an inspiration to many, and the lessons she had learnt by working with him in this film.

Responding to the question, Sushmita had said that if one had the desire to learn, one could learn a lesson from him everyday. The producer also went on to say that through this film 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', she had learnt from her father that once one begins a task, "one will have to dedicate one's life to it. One must work hard and honestly."

The producer said, "Dad is very loving and full of fun with all of us at home. However, once he steps on the set, his complete focus is on the character. Even today, he prepares like a first-timer."

