Haryana: PM-KUSUM beneficiaries share how the scheme lowered their electricity bills

Hansi, Aug 25 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM scheme) launched in 2019, with an objective to provide energy and water security to farmers across the country, is yielding considerable results in addressing their agrarian distress and shortages.

Under this scheme, the Central government provides subsidies to farmers for installing solar pumps for irrigation in their fields.

In Haryana's Hasil, a significant number of farmers are benefitting from the PM-KUSUM scheme as this has helped them set up solar power plants and irrigate their farms at minimal costs.

As the scheme cushions the farmers against rising costs of electricity and diesel, this has helped them curtail their agricultural expenses and lay the groundwork for better future.

Many farmers shared with IANS as to how their life changed after becoming beneficiaries of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Naresh, a farmer from Garhi village, said that he used to incur significant expenses on electricity and diesel for irrigation. After the installation of solar pump, he saves around Rs 400 to Rs 500 per month, and his dependence on grid electricity has been eliminated.

Another farmer Mulayam Singh said that the solar pump has been highly beneficial for him. As he cultivates paddy, the high costs for electricity and diesel used to eat into his crop earnings, but now the irrigation costs have now decreased.

Another farmer Narendra told IANS that previously he had to irrigate his fields using pumps powered by diesel or electricity, but now irrigation is done directly via the solar pump. The pump starts operating as soon as the sun comes out and shuts down automatically at sunset, saving both time and money.

Under the scheme, the financial assistance is provided by both the Central and state governments for the installation of solar pumps. This has helped farmers not just in cutting down their electricity expenses but also in generating extra income by setting up solar plants and selling the 'extra' electricity to the power grid.

Farmers say that the solar-powered irrigation system has provided them relief from power outages also.

Notably, the PM-KUSUM scheme seeks to enhance farmers income, de-dieselise the farm sector and reduce environmental pollution.

It is one of largest initiatives of the world to provide clean energy to more than 35 lakh farmers by 'solarising' their agriculture pump.

The scheme, according to experts, is also likely to generate employment opportunities equivalent to 7.55 lakh job-years for skilled and unskilled workers.

--IANS

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