Haryana crowned champions at Senior National Rugby 7s, Maharashtra finish runners-up

Rajgir, Bihar, April 21 (IANS) Haryana were crowned champions in the men’s category of the 13th Senior National Rugby Sevens after a hard-fought 17-12 victory over Maharashtra in the final at the State Sports Complex, here on Tuesday.

The final lived up to expectations as a closely contested encounter, with both teams showcasing high-intensity rugby. Haryana held their nerve in key moments to edge past Maharashtra, reclaiming the national title after finishing runners-up last year.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal secured the bronze medal with a 26-5 win over Rajasthan in the 3rd place playoff, delivering a composed performance to finish on the podium once again.

The knockout stage began with the Pre-Quarterfinals on Day 1, where teams battled through high-pressure encounters to secure their place in the last eight. The Quarterfinals saw a mix of dominant performances and closely fought matches, with Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, and Rajasthan advancing to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, Maharashtra ended West Bengal’s title defence with a 36-5 victory, while Haryana defeated Rajasthan 38-0, setting up a repeat of the 2021 final between two of the most consistent teams in this year’s competition.

The final was a closely contested encounter, with Haryana taking an early lead through Neeraj Khatri. Maharashtra responded through Sunil Chawan, but Mohit Khatri restored Haryana’s advantage soon after. A crucial try by Ajay Deswal, followed by a conversion from Deepak Kumar Punia, extended Haryana’s lead heading into the closing stages.

Maharashtra fought back with a try from Prashant Singh, along with a conversion by Shridhar Nigade, to close the gap. Despite the late surge, Haryana held their composure in the final moments to secure a 17-12 victory and reclaim the national title.

Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India, said, “The Senior National Rugby 7s Championship 2026 was a clear indicator of how the sport has progressed in the country. Players are faster, stronger, and fitter. They have greater skill on the run, defences are more technical and fearless, and almost every team has realised the importance of playing to a structure. Congratulations to Haryana on a well-deserved title in the Men’s category, and to Odisha for their outstanding victory in the Women’s competition. My compliments to all the players for being excellent ambassadors of the sport, both on and off the field.”

Individually, Rajan Rawat of Rajasthan finished as the top scorer of the tournament with an impressive 76 points (eight tries and 18 conversions). Maharashtra’s Shridhar Nigade followed with 59 points, while West Bengal’s Karan Rajbhar secured third place with 55 points, underlining the attacking quality on display throughout the competition.

With the conclusion of the men’s competition, the 13th edition of the Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship comes to a close, marking another successful chapter in the growth of rugby in India.

--IANS

cs/