May 07, 2026 10:49 AM हिंदी

Harshvardhan Rane's mantra for good action: ‘Vitamin-F from Force 3’

Harshvardhan Rane's mantra for good action: ‘Vitamin-F from Force3’

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Harshavardhan Rane, who is gearing up for his next “Force 3”, shared a sneak-peek into his fitness routine as he talked about getting “Vit D from Sunlight, Vit B from Breakfast, and Vit F from Force 3” in a quirky post.

Harshvardhan shared a reel video from his campsite. In the clip, the 43-year-old actor is seen sitting outside his caravan, soaking up the sun while enjoying a hearty breakfast, which included boiled eggs and a protein shake.

“Vit D from Sunlight, Vit B from Breakfast, Vit F from Force3 #Action #Force3,” he wrote as the caption.

It was last month, when the makers of “Force 3” announced that the film had been locked for a May 19, 2027, release. It also stars John Abraham and Tanya Maniktala.

The makers also shared that the three stars are deep into the shoot for the first schedule of the third installment of “Force”.

At that time, Harshvardhan said it was an honour to be part of a film like Force 3.

He said that the film gives him the chance to step into an intense, hardcore action space and bring that brute force alive on screen.

“John sir is truly cut from a different cloth and has carved his own path in the Indian film industry. To be part of Bhav Dhulia’s grand cinematic vision, alongside John sir, is something I feel genuinely privileged about,” he concluded

Force 3 is directed by Bhav Dhulia of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Freelancer fame, the third instalment of the successful action-thriller franchise promises to pack a punch.

Produced by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar’s Karolina Corporation, Force 3 will see Harshvardhan make an entry into the franchise. While John will reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, Rane’s character is still under wraps.

--IANS

dc/

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