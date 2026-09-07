Harsh Beniwal, Shivangi Joshi to navigate through unresolved differences in 'Heartbeats Season 2'

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Prime Video unveiled the trailer for MX Original 'Heartbeats Season 2' headlined by Harsh Beniwal and Shivangi Joshi on Monday.

Directed by Tanmai Rastogi, the trailer shows Dr. Akshat (Played by Harsh Beniwal) and Dr. Saanjh ( Played by Shivangi Joshi) navigating unresolved differences with each other.

Penned by Amogh Ranadive and Garima Kunzru, and backed by Rusk Media, the show will also see Rohan Gurbaxani, Yuvraj Dua, Naqiah Hazi, Ankit Siwach, and Aditi Sharma in crucial roles, along with others.

Talking about playing Dr. Akshat yet again, Harsh Beniwal said, “Akshat has always been someone who leads with his heart, but this season really puts that quality to the test. There is a lot more at stake for him this time, and what I enjoyed most was exploring the quieter conflicts behind everything we see on the surface. His journey is not just about what happens to him, but about how those experiences change the way he sees himself, the people he cares about, and the choices he makes. Returning to Heartbeats felt familiar in the best way, but Season 2 definitely pushes Akshat into places we haven’t seen before.”

Shivangi Joshi also shared what it was like stepping back into the shoes of Dr Saanjh, saying, “What I love about Saanjh is that her journey is never just about one decision or one relationship. This season allows us to see her become more certain of herself, even as the people and circumstances around her make things far more complicated. There is a lot of emotion, romance, and drama, but also a very real sense of growing up and learning to stand by your choices. It has been such a special experience to return to this world, and I genuinely cannot wait for audiences to watch Heartbeats Season 2 on Prime Video and experience everything this season has in store.”

The 20-episode medical dramedy is slated to stream exclusively on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app from September 9, 2026.

--IANS

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