Harry Styles stops performance after getting distracted by sign from audience

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) English singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who has been serenading fans with his gigs in London, had a run-in with an unusual encounter while he was on stage.

A particular moment appeared to leave music lovers at one of his shows gobsmacked this week, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

As per viral videos circulating online, the unexpected moment occurred on night six of his Wembley Stadium run in London, and it left people in total awe.

Footage has emerged on TikTok which appears to show Harry Styles stopping his show after he was distracted by something totally unlikely.

One video captured the moment at the London gig after the star noticed a sign in the audience and it clearly got him thinking as he halted his performance.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, it comes after fans admitted they thought he was "one of them" following the gigs.

This happened after the singer was spotted making a simple gesture. Alongside the footage, an Internet user wrote, "Harry Styles stopping the show. Wembley, night six”.

Harry Styles then appeared to halt his performance, as he said "one second" and stopped singing.

He appeared to laugh to himself before stopping the band and telling the audience, "I've been absolutely distracted". He then noted that he spotted a sign, and he turned to a fan, and said, "You sold feet pics to get here?".

Other clips are circulating showing Styles asking the fan her name, and chatting to her. He told her it was "nice to meet her" as he continued the show.

The videos have since been viewed thousands of times and many people were quick to comment. It was a moment that got several talking as they think it showed how much time Harry Styles is willing to dedicate to his fans.

--IANS

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