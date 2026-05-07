‘Harry Potter’ sets early season 2 reboot

Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) The ‘Harry Potter’ series already has its 2nd season approved even before the airing of its 1st season. The series is set to debut its first season this Christmas.

The news aligns with the network’s plan to adapt all seven of J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ books into seven seasons of television over the course of a decade, reports ‘Variety’.

The season 2 of the show, which will be based on the book ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’, will begin filming this fall.

As per ‘Variety’, Jon Brown, a writer on the first season of the adaptation, has been promoted to serve as co-showrunner on Season 2.

He joins current showrunner Francesca Gardiner, who said in a statement, “As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish Season 1 by Christmas and to return to production for Season 2 this autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum. I’ve loved working with Jon from the very first day we met on ‘Succession’ through to these recent times together on ‘Harry Potter.’ Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him”.

“I’m incredibly excited to be collaborating with Francesca as co-showrunner. It has been a joy to write on ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ and I’d like to thank Francesca and HBO for putting their faith in me to continue this remarkable journey. Seems you’re never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts”, they added.

Titled ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, based on the U.K. version of the first ‘Harry Potter’ book’s title, season 1 begins with Harry’s (played by Dominic McLaughlin) 11th birthday, when he receives a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which opens up a new world for him while also forcing him to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

Gardiner serves as executive producer alongside director Mark Mylod, Rowling; Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV; and David Heyman of Heyday Films. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

--IANS

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