Harrdy Sandhu on ‘Ranjheya’: Returning to Punjabi screen feels like ‘ghar wapsi’ for me

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actors Harrdy Sandhu, Simratt Kaur Randhawa, and Angad Bedi are all set to be seen in the upcoming epic Punjabi feature titled “Ranjheya,” a timeless love story.

Harrdy said: "Returning to the Punjabi screen feels like a true Ghar Wapsi for me. The love I have received from this industry is where it all began, and I was waiting for the right script to take up the next Punjabi project, and I couldn't have asked for a better script than this to do so.”

Written and directed by Gurjindh Mann, Ranjheya is a timeless love story that explores the many intricate facets of love. It is a heartfelt journey where love finds its truest voice, unfolding an unforgettable saga of passion, loss, longing, and destiny.

Harrdy added: “Ranjheya is that project that I was waiting for, it has an incredible emotional core, unmatched scale, and a brilliant team behind it. I can't wait for the audiences to see what we are building."

Since headlining the regional hit Mahi NRI in 2017, Harrdy was also seen in Bollywood with the sports epic 83 in 2021 and Code Name: Tiranga in 2022.

Simratt Kaur Randhawa, a breakout rising star who won hearts with her debut in the blockbuster Gadar 2.

Writer-Director Gurjindh Mann said that with ‘Ranjheya’, we are not just telling a story.

“We are aiming to shift the paradigm of how Punjabi cinema is perceived on a global scale. Love is a universal language, and with Ranjheya we are going deeper on what it does to a person in love.”

He added: Bringing Harrdy back to his roots alongside a stellar talent like Simrat and the powerhouse energy of Angad is a dream alignment of timing and talent. The script demands an intense, larger-than-life presentation, and we are leaving no stone unturned to match global production expectations."

Ranjheya marks the first collaboration between three industry pioneers: Shadow Fox Entertainment, spearheaded by producers Siddhant Pilani and Manav Shrotriya, Dream Reality Movies, led by producer Rajesh Arora, and distribution powerhouse Panorama Studios.

--IANS

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