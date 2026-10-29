'Dangerous for democracy,' Kiren Rijiju hits out at Naseeruddin Shah over 'Dimagi Naxal' boast

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has strongly rebuked veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah over latter boasting himself as 'proud Dimagi Naxal'. Rijiju also called him "extremely harmful to India's democracy".

The matter pertains to Naseeruddin Shah launching a scathing attack on the government, sharing a video of himself talking to the camera as he flaunted his badge of "Dimagi Naxal", a term coined by Prime Minister Modi in his Independence Day address in August.

Taking to X, Rijiju slammed the actor and said, "I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal! I discovered his true character far too late. He is extremely harmful to India's democracy."

In the video, Shah said, "I say with pride, I am a Dimagi Naxal. Apart from Dimagi Naxal, I don't know what other titles the chowkidar has given to people like me, anti-national, tukde-tukde gang and what not. If there is any tukde-tukde gang in this country, then it is this illegitimate government".

"I want to ask this government a question. What else will you do to break the courage of our country's youth, to destroy the education system, and to put our democracy at risk? How much will you do? How far will you go?" he said.

"First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute, and now Jamia Millia. The atrocities that are being done on students will be remembered. Everything will be remembered," the actor added.

The actor's statement comes after his earlier statement during the political row at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). The actor has accused the BJP of political retaliation against dissenters and urged citizens to support the students.

For the uninitiated, the political row at Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) erupted after clashes on September 27, 2026, between students and members of the RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat during a campus event. Subsequent protests and alleged attacks intensified tensions. Students demanded Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera's resignation, accusing the administration of failing to protect them.

The institute later suspended 6 students over alleged misconduct, a decision the students' union challenged. Actor Naseeruddin Shah and filmmakers Payal Kapadia and Anand Patwardhan backed the protesters. The BJP criticised the veteran actor's remarks, while the administration alleged that outside forces had politicised the agitation.

--IANS

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