CBSE Class 12 results: 85.20 per cent students clear exams, 3.19 per cent less than last year

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 board examination results on Wednesday, recording an overall passing percentage of 85.20 per cent.

A key highlight of the CBSE class 12 results is the sharp drop in the passing percentage of students, as compared to the last year.

According to estimates, the passing percentage of the current academic session stands at 85.20 per cent, sliding 3.19 per cent from 88.39% last year, thereby bringing the spotlight on the reasons behind the alarming decline.

According to the CBSE Board, a total of 1,780,365 students registered for the Class 12 examinations in 2026. Of these, 1,768,968 students appeared for the exams, and among them, 1,507,109 students have been declared successful, or passed.

The CBSE board, however, adopted a digital evaluation method – marking a first in the evaluation process of the students’ answer sheets.

According to the Board, the digital evaluation drive accounted for the largest such exercise undertaken till now, as about 9,866,622 answer sheets were evaluated digitally.

The Class 12 results also show girls surpassing boys, both in terms of passing percentage and stellar performance.

According to the board results, the pass percentage for girls stood at 88.86 per cent, while for boys, it was recorded at 82.13 per cent, giving a lead of 6.73 per cent over boys.

In terms of regional performances, the students from the Delhi zone stood out against the national average.

The pass percentage for the Delhi West region was recorded at 92.34 per cent, while for the Delhi East region it stood at 91.73 per cent. A total of 301,977 students from the Delhi zone registered for the Class 12 Board examinations. Of these students, 300,732 appeared for the exams, and 276,583 successfully cleared them.

This time, the Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 17, 2026, to April 10, 2026. Arrangements were made for 19,967 schools and 7,573 examination centres across the country for the exams, whereas in 2025, there were 19,299 schools and 7,330 centres.

Making a significant change to the evaluation process for the 2026 Class 12 Board examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for the first time, implemented an 'On-Screen Marking' system on a full scale.

--IANS

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