Harman Baweja shares the reason behind casting Arshad Warsi as a cop in ‘Bhagwat: Chapter 1 – Raakshas’

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actor-producer Harman Baweja opened up about his decision to cast Arshad Warsi as a cop in his upcoming film “Bhagwat: Chapter 1 – Raakshas.”

Baweja, who is producing the movie, revealed that Arshad’s versatility and natural screen presence made him the perfect fit for the role. Speaking about casting Arshad, he told IANS, “There’s Arshad Warsi, a powerhouse who brings grit, charm, and nuance to Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat. With Arshad leading the investigation and Jitendra flipping the good-guy image, we knew the dynamic between them would be electrifying. The chemistry, tension, and unpredictability they bring were central to the story we wanted to tell. What it takes for the law to prevail through Arshad's character is what makes the story so thrilling and compelling.”

For casting Jitendra Kumar, Baweja mentioned, “Bringing Jitendra on board was definitely a bold move, but one I’m thrilled about. He has such a strong bond with audiences through his relatable and likable characters that his screen persona is almost inseparable from the roles he plays. Mention Jeetu, and people immediately picture him as the dependable, good-hearted guy handling someone else’s chaos.”

“That familiarity is exactly what made it exciting to cast him in a completely unexpected role. He’s such a talented actor that you believe him in anything he does — and in Bhagwat, he challenges that perception. Even the teaser hints at the unpredictability and depth he brings to the character.”

Directed by Akshay Shere and written by Bhavini Bheda and Sumit Saxena, “Bhagwat: Chapter 1 – Raakshas” stars Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar, and Ayesha Kaduskar. The film is bankrolled by Harman Baweja’s production house, Baweja Studio. The film follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, portrayed by Arshad Warsi, a seasoned and emotionally layered police officer who finds himself transferred to the quiet town of Robertsganj in Uttar Pradesh.

"Bhagwat: Chapter 1 – Raakshas" is slated for a Diwali release on October 17, 2025.

--IANS

ps/