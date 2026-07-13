Hariharan bids emotional farewell to S. Janaki: World of music feels a little more silent

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Hariharan has paid a tribute to the late singing legend S. Janaki, who passed away recently. On Sunday, the veteran singer took to his Instagram, and shared a portrait of the late singer.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “The world of music feels a little more silent, and my heart deeply heavy. The divine voice that graced us for over 60 years, spanning more than 45,000 songs in 17 languages, has returned to the heavens. S. Janaki Amma was not just a singer; she was a phenomenon. Her breathtaking voice range, her emotional depth, and her unmatched command over Hindi and all South Indian languages defined generations of music”.

“I count it among my life's greatest blessings to have shared the microphone with her for a few songs, and to have breathed the same musical air as her. Legends like Janaki Amma never truly leave us. They are evergreen, echoing eternally through the melodies they left behind. Rest in peace, Amma. Your music lives on in us forever”, he added.

S. Janaki was one of India's most celebrated playback singers, renowned for her extraordinary versatility and emotive voice. She made her debut in the late 1950s, and recorded over 20,000 songs across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and several other languages during a career spanning more than six decades.

She has collaborated with legendary composers such as M. S. Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja and A. R. Rahman. A four-time National Film Award winner, Janaki also received numerous state honours and remains an enduring influence on generations of singers.

--IANS

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