Hard to crack into Australian team, will take my opportunity when it comes, says Hardie

Cairns, Aug 15 (IANS) Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Aaron Hardie said he is determined to make the most of any opportunity coming his way to break into a playing eleven while admitting that it is ‘hard to crack into’.

Hardie, 26, has been named in every Australian limited-overs squad in 2025, including bilateral series in Sri Lanka and the Caribbean, the Champions Trophy and as a late call-up for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

But Hardie has featured in just four of Australia’s 12 matches in the white-ball format this year. His lack of on-field action extended to IPL 2025 as well, where he spent two months on the bench for Punjab Kings without playing a game.

"A lot of people when they've come into the Aussie team have had that experience. I know Josh Inglis was very similar in his first few years of touring. It's such a hard team to crack into. I'll be trying to take my opportunity when it comes," said Hardie to reporters on Friday.

When given the chance, Hardie has impressed with the ball, often taking the new ball in T20Is – a role not typically associated with his domestic reputation as a batting all-rounder. “I love bowling off the top. As the allrounder, it’s good to get those overs out of the way early and support the guys with a few more skills throughout the middle overs. When the ball is swinging, it’s good with two fielders out – but when it stops swinging, it’s not as fun,” he added.

While his batting remains largely untested at the international level, Hardie believes he is ready to do whatever the team requires from him. “I pride myself on being able to fill any hole possible, whether that’s up the order or in the middle, and bowl any overs from one to 20 in the T20 format,” he concluded.

