Harbhajan Singh conducts a specialist camp for emerging off-spinners at BCCI CoE

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has conducted a specialist camp for emerging off-spinners at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), where the aim was to sharpen skills and share tactical insights with young players.

IANS had reported on March 2 that Harbhajan would conduct a camp for off-spinners at the CoE after former India left-arm fast bowler Zaheer Khan led a fast-bowling camp for India A and U19 pacers earlier this month.

“One of India's greatest spinners, Harbhajan Singh, worked with the off spinners from the High Performance monitoring group and the Emerging Off Spinners at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

“From technical knowledge to tactical planning, the sessions were enriching for the participants who gained perspectives from the legend himself on various aspects that were covered through simulating scenarios and conditions,” wrote the BCCI on their ‘X’ account on Thursday.

Amongst the spinners who got mentorship in the camp from Harbhajan from March 23 to 26 were Mumbai’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian and his team-mate, off-spinner Himanshu Singh. Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Saransh Jain also attended the camp.

“Enjoyed spending time with our future players. Love it,” wrote Harbhajan on his Instagram account.

Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46, making him the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in the longer format. He is also the fifth-highest wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in ODIs with 269 scalps in 236 ODIs, apart from picking 25 wickets in 28 T20Is.

In an illustrious international career which began in 1998, Harbhajan was a member of the Indian team winning the 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup and 2011 Men’s ODI World Cup. One of the most memorable moments in his international career was picking 32 wickets in three Tests, including a hat-trick against Australia in March 2001, which came in a historic triumph, and is one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket.

--IANS

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