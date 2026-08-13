August 13, 2026 5:20 PM हिंदी

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign strengthening sentiment of patriotism, pride in heart of every Indian: HM Shah

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign strengthening sentiment of patriotism, pride in heart of every Indian: HM Shah

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hoisted the Tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at his residence in the national capital and said that this strengthens the sentiment of patriotism and pride in the heart of every Indian.

Amit Shah took to social media platform 'X' and said, "Today, at my residence in New Delhi, I hoisted the Tricolour under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. This campaign, launched under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, is today further strengthening the sentiment of patriotism and pride in the heart of every Indian. Today, crores of countrymen are connecting with the Tricolour and empowering the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'."

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage citizens to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist the Tiranga as part of the celebrations marking India's Independence.

The campaign was based on the idea that people's relationship with the national flag had traditionally remained more formal and institutional, rather than becoming a personal expression of national pride.

By encouraging citizens to bring the national flag home, the initiative sought to transform the Tiranga into a symbol of a personal connection with the nation while also representing a collective commitment towards nation-building and national unity.

This year, 'Har Ghar Tiranga 2026' is being dedicated to the spirit of 150 Years of Vande Mataram, celebrating patriotism, pride in the Tiranga and the deep love for the motherland reflected in India's National Song.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the countrymen to actively participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark Independence Day on August 15 and pay tributes to the freedom fighters.

Sharing a reel on Instagram, PM Modi said, "Celebrate August 15 with pride, pay tribute to freedom fighters, take a pledge for Viksit Bharat. Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga."

"Come, let's make Har Ghar Tiranga a celebration in every home," the Prime Minister captioned the post on X as the nation prepares to celebrate the 80th Independence Day.

Earlier this week, PM Modi, calling upon the citizens to participate in the campaign, termed the Tricolour as "pride" and "source of motivation".

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi had said, "Our Tricolour is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation."

"Let us participate enthusiastically in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement and renew our collective resolve to contribute towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'," he said while underlining this year's theme as that of the national song 'Vande Mataram.'

The Prime Minister mentioned: "Glad that this year's efforts are dedicated to Vande Mataram and that, too, at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary."

--IANS

jk/khz

LATEST NEWS

NITI Aayog highlights 4 key sectors to position India as global manufacturing hub

NITI Aayog highlights 4 key sectors to position India as global manufacturing hub

MoS Singh’s visit to Cote d’Ivoire part of India's broader engagement with Africa: MEA

MoS Singh’s visit to Cote d’Ivoire part of India's broader engagement with Africa: MEA

Pakistan's debt swells 75 pc in four years: Report

Pakistan's debt swells 75 pc to Rs 83.6 trillion in four years

Tanvi Khanna, Suraj Chand in semifinals of HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour event in Kolkata. Photo credit: SRFI

Tanvi, Suraj bow out in semis of Squash PSA Challenger Tour in Kolkata

Bangladesh should consider vetting Pakistan-assembled MG vehicles on safety, quality parameters: Report

Bangladesh should consider vetting Pakistan-assembled MG vehicles on safety, quality parameters: Report

Subhash Ghai on casting challenge for ‘Taal’: I had to destroy Aishwarya Rai’s image

Subhash Ghai on casting challenge for ‘Taal’: I had to destroy Aishwarya Rai’s image

India’s total goods and services exports post 13.3 pc growth to cross $80 billion in July

India’s total goods and services exports post 13.3 pc growth to cross $80 billion in July

‘Ball goes soft after 25–30 overs’: Morne Morkel warns India seamers ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

‘Ball goes soft after 25–30 overs’: Morkel warns India seamers ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

PM Modi has brought strong national-interest focus to India's foreign policy: Scott Morrison

PM Modi has brought strong national-interest focus to India's foreign policy: Scott Morrison

‘Dill Mill Gayye’ stars Dr Riddhima aka Ohanna Shivanand, Dr Sapna aka Muskaan Mihani reunite

‘Dill Mill Gayye’ stars Dr Riddhima aka Ohanna Shivanand, Dr Sapna aka Muskaan Mihani reunite