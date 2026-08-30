Har Ghar Tiranga campaign binds society together, deepens connection with nation: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the spirit of patriotism shown during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, stating that such efforts bind society together and deepen the connection with the nation.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a nationwide initiative that encourages citizens to bring the national flag home and hoist it to celebrate Independence Day. The 2026 campaign was dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram.

Addressing the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "In the month of August, we get to see many different colours of patriotism all around us. During this time, the feeling of patriotism grows even stronger in the mind of every individual. Occasions from 'National Handloom Day' and the anniversary of the 'Quit India Movement' to 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' make it special. 'Independence Day' and 'National Space Day' fill every countryman with pride."

"The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign further strengthens this sentiment. This year has become even more special as it marks the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'. This time, over 8 crore 'Tiranga selfies' were uploaded," he added.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that this year, Indian missions across the world also enthusiastically celebrated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

"This celebration of the Tricolour was not limited to India alone; this year, through the 'Suryapath Tiranga' initiative, our flag embarked on a unique journey across the globe. The Tricolour was hoisted in Suva, Fiji, at the first light of dawn," he said.

He also mentioned that the Tricolour was hoisted at Indian Missions and Posts across Asia, Africa, Europe, and eventually San Francisco in America.

"You can imagine how magnificent those scenes must have been; as the sun traversed across the world, the Indian Tricolour was hoisted in its wake. Such efforts bind society together and deepen our connection with the nation. I extend my heartiest congratulations to everyone involved in these initiatives," the Prime Minister added.

--IANS

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