Karthi30 makers welcome music director Devi Sri Prasad on board the unit of the film

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (IANS) The makers of director Kalyan Shankar's eagerly awaited Tamil, Telugu bilingual film, featuring actor Karthi in the lead, on Sunday welcomed one of the top music directors in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, Devi Sri Prasad, on board the unit of the film.

The announcement came on a day music director Devi Sri Prasad celebrated his birthday. The film, which is yet to be titled, is being tentatively referred to as #Karthi30.

Taking to its social media timelines to welcome Devi Sri Prasad, production house Sithara Entertainments said, "The Rockstar joins the ride. Welcome aboard @ThisIsDSP. Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Music Director. Looking forward to creating madness together – Team #Karthi30."

Sources close to the unit of the film have disclosed that shooting for the film is progressing at a brisk pace.

The film, which is being directed by talented director Kalyan Shankar, has Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female lead. The film was launched with a grand pooja ceremony recently.

It may be recalled that on the occasion of actor Karthi's birthday in May this year , Sithara Entertainments had taken to its X timeline to wish the actor a happy birthday and also drop an update on the status of shooting. It had announced that shooting for their film was progressing at a brisk pace.

It had said, "Wishing the ever-energetic and lovable @Karthi_Offl a very happy birthday. Excited to bring him to audiences in a brand new entertainer you never saw coming. #Karthi30 shoot is progressing in full swing. Title & First Look coming soon.#HappyBirthdayKarthi."

Sources close to the unit of the film say the team is currently filming key sequences.

After 'Vaathi', 'Lucky Baskhar' and 'Viswanath & Sons', Sithara Entertainments is back with this exciting blockbuster collaboration. The project is already generating tremendous excitement within industry circles and audiences alike.

--IANS

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