August 02, 2026 12:33 PM हिंदी

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's friendly advice to GenZ: Stop abusing

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's friendly advice to GenZ: Stop abusing

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) The wife of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar, decided to use social media to share some advice to Gen Z.

In her latest post uploaded on Sunday, Sutapa said that although she lends her full support to the protest and even adores this generation for its ability to raise its voice against things they believe are not correct, she pointed out that Gen Z continues to abuse just like their previous generations.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, she penned a note saying, "This is for both the genders. I support the protest and love this fearless generation, Only thing which remained the same from previous generations beginning from bloomers to now was abuses. (sic)"

Satupa further stressed that Hindi remains the language where women's private parts are used to abuse others.

Expressing her disappointment with the lack of creativity, she went on to add, "Same same with no change or reform .. Hindi abuses mostly using women’s private parts. I thought this generation would be more imaginative and not patriarchal."

Satupa also advised Gen Z to not be selective with their issues and to try to solve every problematic practice, including the abusive language.

"when you want to break-free, clean every problematic practice. Disappointed !! as they are passing the baton to alpha who are using the same abuses," the post further read.

Ending the post on a light note, Sutapa urged the new generation to come up with some new abuses, which do not put the woman down.

She concluded, saying, "Same choice derogatory to a woman. I don’t care who they are hurling these at but mind your language guys .. it’s not cool towards woman. Teri maa ki aur behen ki is out dated .. why don’t you try some new ones."

Sutapa captioned the post, "A friendly advice to genZ fraands #genz #change#discover(sic)"

--IANS

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