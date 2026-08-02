Surbhi Jyoti shares motherhood journey, reveals how she prepared for normal delivery

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Jyoti has opened up about her normal delivery experience after a fan sought advice on preparing for childbirth.

Responding to the query, the ‘Qubool Hai’ actress shared the importance of staying active during pregnancy and revealed that regular walks, stretching, and light workouts helped her throughout the journey. Surbhi recently hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, where she interacted with fans and opened up about her pregnancy journey. During the session, the actress revealed that she had a normal delivery and shared insights about the practices that helped her during the phase.

A seven-month pregnant fan asked the actress for tips on having a normal delivery, following which Surbhi shared her own experience and revealed that she had a normal delivery. She said, “I think you should walk a lot. That's one thing that I did religiously and I did stretching and little workout. Not like going to the gym regularly and lifting weights. I didn't do that. Work out, do stretching, walk. It's very helpful. I think at least it helped me a lot. And yeah, I think you'll be sorted.”

Another fan asked Surbhi Jyoti, “How can one have a normal delivery in today’s time?” Replying to this, she said, “Why not? I mean, what's the problem in today's world? I know a lot of people in my circle who have had a normal delivery in today's world. So, it has nothing to do with the world actually. It happens, it's very normal.”

On June 13, Surbhi Jyoti welcomed her first child, a baby girl with husband Sumit Suri. Sharing the happy announcement, she shared a post that read, "It's a girl...13th June 2026...Love Surbhi & Sumit."

The ‘Naagin’ actress further added the caption, "(Om) Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude (sic).”

--IANS

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