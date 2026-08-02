Lewandowski scores brace in victorious Chicago Fire home debut against Charlotte

Chicago, Aug 2 (IANS) Chicago Fire FC overpowered Charlotte FC in a 2-1 victory at Soldier Field. Forward Robert Lewandowski scored both goals for Chicago in his home debut, his first two in Major League Soccer.

Midway through the second half, Lewandowski completed his takeover of the match, magnificently scoring what would prove to be the winner in a 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC.

Charlotte struck first with a goal by Pep Biel in the 18th minute, but Chicago equalised just 93 seconds later. Winger Jonathan Bamba’s ball found the head of two-time MLS All-Star Philip Zinckernagel, who redirected it to the feet of Lewandowski, the MLS club reports.

The Polish striker took two touches and converted a strike from just outside the box, notching his first career MLS goal – a historic moment in front of a roaring crowd.

As both sides sought a go-ahead second-half goal, Lewandowski stepped up once again in the 68th minute. After a build-up with more than 25 passes, a cross by left back Andrew Gutman found the feet of Robin Lod, who connected with an underlapping Lewandowski inside the penalty box.

Lewandowski, running to his right, chipped a shot past Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina that found the side netting to secure his first MLS brace and first game-winning goal with the Men in Red.

“That type of quality is hard to find,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said postgame. “When you look at the two goals he scored and some of the other plays he made in the game, it’s just very high quality.

“He’s dynamic, smart and clever. He sees the game and reads the game very well. Most importantly, in the box, he’s an absolute killer. This is hopefully the beginning of a lot of goals.”

Since his blockbuster arrival two weeks ago, Lewandowski got his first taste of MLS in road losses to Inter Miami and New York City FC. He marked his official introduction to his new fans in Chicago, and he did it in style.

The Polish forward is the fourth player in Fire history to score multiple goals in his home debut, joining Frank Klopas in 1998, Andy Herron in 2008 and Tomasz Frankowski in 2008.

--IANS

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