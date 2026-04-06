Halle Bailey opens up on motherhood, philosophy of ‘it takes a village to raise a child’

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Hollywood actress Halle Bailey is in her mom era, and is loving every bit of it. The ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ star, 26, recently opened up about her journey to and through motherhood.

She described the loving community that supports her as she raises 2-year-old son Halo, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, "I think after I had my baby I was like, 'I’m grown-grown now’. He’s made me more sure of myself and confident in my voice. ‘Stronger’ is my word for this year”.

The actress has been a fierce protector of her son, who she shares with ex DDG, since before he was born.

As per ‘People’, she chose not to confirm her pregnancy or Halo’s birth until she was ready, later explaining in a tearful 2024 speech at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood honors, “Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me or my family to that unyielding spotlight. These days, the tot makes occasional smiley appearances on his mom’s social media. “It’s very trippy to have a whole being grow inside you and now to see them run around and be their own person. I cry every day. I’m just obsessed”.

She's not the only one. As a single mom following her split from DDG, the actress credits her close-knit crew, including big sister Chloe, for helping her raise Halo while she maintains a hectic Hollywood work schedule.

She said, “You don’t do it alone. I feel grateful that I have beautiful women in my life that surround me and lift me up and that are my village. It’s a village job”.

She continued, "Especially when you're trying to work on so many different things. You're trying to do your career as well as balance [motherhood], but I feel like women, we can do it all. Like we really can. We need to give ourselves more credit as women sometimes, too, and know that we are amazing”.

When it is just her and Halo, Bailey says she makes the most of that time. "We love walks, hikes and just being in nature”, she added.

--IANS

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