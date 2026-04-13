Nikki Haley says Iran talks ‘not worth time’

Washington, April 13 (IANS) Republican Indian American politician Nikki Haley said the US was right to walk away from Iran talks, backing President Donald Trump’s blockade plan and warning Tehran was using the Strait of Hormuz to “hold the global economy hostage.”

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran had failed to make progress, with both sides entering discussions far apart. “The US had a 15 point plan. Iran had a 10 point plan. They really were miles apart,” she told CNN in an interview, adding that “the Iranians were not willing to give up their nuclear production” or their control over the strategic waterway.

She supported Vice President J D Vance’s decision to end the talks, saying, “We're not gonna continue talks. This isn't worth our time,” and argued that the Trump administration was now moving decisively. “We're gonna go after Iran where it hurts,” she said.

Haley framed the blockade as part of a broader economic strategy to weaken Iran. “The part to really bring Iran to its knees is to go after it economically,” she said, stressing that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open was critical to global trade.

She warned that Iran was attempting to leverage its position to increase pressure on the US and its allies. “Iran sees winning as putting as much political and economic pressure on Trump and the Gulf allies as they can. This is a game of chicken,” she said.

Highlighting the global stakes, Haley noted that “20 per cent of oil, 20 per cent of liquified natural gas” and “a third of the fertilizer” move through the strait. She said disruptions were already visible. “Typically 135 ships would go through the strait a day. Now we've got maybe a handful… You've got a backlog of 400 ships,” she said.

Haley said the objective was not a prolonged conflict. “We don't want an endless war. This needs to be completed fast,” she said, noting that US naval forces in the region were already positioned to secure the passage.

On Iran’s nuclear programme, Haley said the campaign would not be complete unless enriched uranium was removed. “President Trump has said that he doesn't want Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” she said, adding that Gulf allies supported that goal.

She suggested that a targeted military operation may be required. “I think that's probably what it's gonna come down to… It would take about a week to 10 days to get done,” she said, describing it as a “special force mission” that would be “dangerous.”

Haley also accused China and Russia of aiding Iran’s military capabilities. “China has supplied… hundreds of ballistic missiles,” she said, adding that Beijing could soon provide additional air defence systems.

She questioned whether Trump should proceed with a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “I question whether the summit should go on,” she said, urging a tougher US stance unless China halts its support to Iran.

Despite her criticism of Trump during the 2024 campaign, Haley said he was handling adversaries firmly. “He's dealing with our adversaries in a way that's strong and not weak,” she said, while adding that his approach can sometimes “cause chaos.”

She also flagged domestic concerns, saying the US economy and rising debt remained the “biggest issue” at home, pointing to a national debt nearing $40 trillion and pressure on entitlement programmes.

--IANS

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