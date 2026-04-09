'Hadn't really comprehended,’ says Lauren Bell on spearheading England’s pace attack

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) England pacer Lauren Bell has admitted she is still coming to terms with leading the team’s fast-bowling unit, saying she “hadn't really comprehended” stepping into a role once occupied by some of the country’s most iconic seamers.

At just 25, Bell has evolved into the leader of England’s pace attack following the exits of stalwarts such as Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt, along with the more recent absence of Kate Cross. Her rise began with a breakthrough in the inaugural season of The Hundred in 2021, followed by her international debut the next year and appearances in multiple global tournaments since.

Reflecting on her progression, Bell acknowledged the unexpected nature of her ascent into a senior role within the squad. "I hadn't really comprehended the fact that maybe I was. With Crossy leaving, Katherine and Anya, slowly I just filled into that spot and I guess now I am. It does feel crazy. I don't know where the time has gone or how this has happened. It is exciting and cool and a job that I really love," she told BBC Sport.

Her leadership responsibilities have expanded further in the absence of experienced bowlers, with the current pace group featuring the likes of Issy Wong and Lauren Filer, as well as all-rounders such as Danielle Gibson, Em Arlott, and Freya Kemp.

"I played a lot with Crossy. She was like a big sister when I came to England and took me under her wing. I would still go to her with anything if I was struggling,” she said.

England’s preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup at home have gathered pace under head coach Charlotte Edwards, who recently oversaw an intensive training camp in South Africa. The camp featured a mix of senior players and emerging talent, split into two squads to simulate high-intensity competition.

Bell described the experience as both challenging and beneficial. "It was a really exciting camp. We had a meeting and plan at the start and Lot [Edwards] said we want it to be as competitive as it can possibly be. Playing against your team-mates and friends, you do have that extra bit of competitiveness and it is really hard because they know exactly what you are thinking,” she stated.

With limited international fixtures lined up ahead of the World Cup, including T20 series against New Zealand and India, England are focusing heavily on camps and fitness benchmarks to fine-tune their preparations.

The team enters the global event seeking to end a prolonged trophy drought dating back to their 2017 ODI World Cup triumph. Bell acknowledged the urgency within the group to reverse that trend. "We haven't won anything in a while and that is not a nice place to be as a team. Everyone is motivated to turn it around,” she expressed.

As England gear up for the tournament, which opens on June 12 against Sri Lanka, Bell believes home conditions could play a crucial role. "There are obviously three really big countries - India who are in a great place at the moment; Australia, who are really dominant; and I guess we have got the home advantage, so who knows," Bell concluded.

--IANS

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