June 17, 2026 7:23 AM हिंदी

Haaland's brace on FIFA WC debut powers Norway to 4-1 win over Iraq

Haaland scores a brace on FIFA WC debut as Norway beat Iraq 4-1

Boston, June 17 (IANS) Haaland scored a brace on his FIFA World Cup debut with Leo Ostigard also on target as Norway beat Iraq 4-1 in Group I opener on Wednesday here at Boston Stadium.

Both Norway and Iraq were back on the global stage for the first time this century, and it was a man that entered with a tick over a half-century of international goals, Erling Haaland, who handed Norway the early advantage.

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland cycled through 14 passes before David Moller Wolfe delivered a cross from the left that Haaland slid in to poke home at the back post.

At 35 years and 279 days, Orjan Nyland became the oldest player to make a World Cup appearance for Norway.

Ten minutes later, veteran forward Aymen Hussein became only the second Iraqi player to score a World Cup goal. He jumped to meet Amir Al-Ammari’s chipped cross and headed the ball past Nyland.

Erling Haaland then took advantage of a mix-up between Zaid Tahseen and goalkeeper Jalal Hassan to score, putting Norway back in front and giving them their first-ever halftime lead at a World Cup.

Just three and a half minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute, Leo Østigård extended Norway's lead. Left completely unmarked at a corner, he moved toward the goal and powered a header past Hassan.

A late Hussein own goal saw Norway complete an ultimately comfortable win to move to the head of the Group I standings.

Notably, Haaland became the sixth player to kick off World Cup 2026 with a double after Folarin Balogun (USA), Yasin Ayari (Sweden), Kai Havertz, Elijah Just and Kylian Mbappe.

"My first goal was nice, the second even nicer, so it’s fantastic and I’m proud of everyone that we could get off to a good start. We know though that the next games will be even tougher and we will have to play even better. We were expected to win and we won, fortunately. Now everybody in Norway will be happy, and I hope people will party!" said Haaland.

After the win, Stale Solbakken's Norway lead France on goal difference, while Iraq and Senegal prop up the group I.

--IANS

bc/

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