Gwyneth Paltrow approves, and is proud of daughter Apple Martin's new career

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has shared that she is "really proud" about her daughter Apple Martin’s debut movie.

The actress’ daughter landed her first movie role just weeks after finishing college, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Apple, 22, graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee at the end of April and it was later revealed she's going to be starting work on her first movie project appearing opposite Jude Law, who starred with Gwyneth in ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’, as well as Owen Wilson, Kieran Culkin and Penelope Cruz.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Gwyneth has now shared her pride as her daughter follows in her Hollywood footsteps.

During an appearance on the ‘Today’ show, Gwyneth said, "I am really proud of her, it's really thrilling. Jude Law's in it and Owen Wilson”.

The Iron Man star also expressed her pride in her son Moses, 20, who is following in his Coldplay star dad Chris Martin's footsteps by pursuing a career in music with his band People I've Met.

The actress added, "He's signed to Interscope Records. He's in an amazing band they're called People I've Met and he's such a nice boy”.

When asked what advice she would give to her two kids as they prepare for careers in the entertainment industry, she said, "(I would tell them) that it's hard. It's a difficult road but it's worth pursuing if that's their absolute truth.'not read anything about themselves. (And) not read anything about themselves”.

Apple will be starring in the new movie from director Nancy Meyers, who previously revealed the working title is Paris Paramount inspired by a quote from director Ernst Lubitsch and it's about a group of filmmakers.

--IANS

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