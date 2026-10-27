Assam hotel shooting: Accused faced false identity charges earlier

Guwahati, Oct 27 (IANS) The primary accused in the fatal shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati that claimed at least five lives had reportedly faced a police complaint in Assam’s Jorhat district in June 2024 over allegations involving a false identity and an attempt to take control of a business establishment, police said on Tuesday.

According to information available, an FIR was lodged at Pulibor Police Station on June 12, 2024, alleging that the accused Ghanakanta Gogoi had misrepresented his identity and claimed to be a resident of Jorhat.

The complaint reportedly accused him and a group accompanying him of arriving armed at a business premises and assaulting several people.

The allegations in the earlier case have not been independently verified. Details regarding the subsequent investigation, any charges filed, or the outcome of the proceedings were not immediately available.

The reported complaint has brought Gogoi’s background under renewed scrutiny as police investigate the October 26 shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn, located near Bora Service on Guwahati’s GS Road.

Questions have also emerged over his residential details. Gogoi reportedly presented himself as a resident of Zoo Road in Guwahati but was said to have been staying with his family in rented accommodation in Saukuchi since October 6. These details require confirmation from official records.

The shooting occurred at around 9 p.m. on Monday, reportedly during a dispute over the hotel’s lease agreement. The five deceased were identified as Helena Bharali, her son Debarshi Ishan Kashyap, Debarshi’s wife Rinika, Helena’s brother Bhudev Bharali, and Narayan Das, reportedly Bhudev’s caretaker.

Satyendra Pathak, a driver who sustained gunshot injuries, was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

According to Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Gogoi was arrested within an hour of the incident. Police also seized a .32-calibre pistol allegedly used in the shooting. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the hotel’s lease, which had reportedly expired, as well as discussions over its renewal.

Allegations of unpaid rent and outstanding electricity dues have also emerged in reports concerning the dispute. The earlier Jorhat complaint could provide investigators with an additional lead in establishing Gogoi’s background and previous activities.

However, the allegations remain subject to verification, and the investigation into the Guwahati killings is continuing.

--IANS

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