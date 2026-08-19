Guru Randhawa calls his latest track 'Marzi' a reminder of the unbreakable Punjabi grit

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Singer and songwriter Guru Randhawa treated music lovers to a brand-new track ‘Marzi’ on Wednesday.

Shedding light on his latest number, Guru Randhawa called the song a reminder of the unbreakable Punjabi grit.

He went on to dedicate the hustle anthem to all those who live life on their own terms and do not shy away from taking responsibility for their choices.

Talking about his latest number, Guru Randhawa said, "But Marzi is me stripping all that away to show the raw muscle behind the hustle. This track is a reminder of that unbreakable Punjabi grit, which is that independent, uncompromising drive where you don’t ask for permission; you just command the room. I went from driving a Gypsy to rolling in G-Wagon convoys, but my core and mindset have stayed true to who I am. This is my hustle anthem for all the fierce winners who are self-made and take responsibility for their own choices, and make it clear to a world that is full of criticism and hate that every single victory was earned on their own terms. No compromises, no exceptions."

He said that the song is a reminder to shut down that external noise that constantly keeps on telling you what to do.

"This song is a definitive thesis on what it means to dictate your own destiny. In this industry, everyone tries to tell you how to dress, how to sound, and which door to walk through. Marzi is me shutting the door on external noise and rewriting the rules. It’s an unwritten Punjabi ethos of absolute self-determination brought to life. At some point you need to silence the outer chatter and listen to that inner voice and follow your own gut. If you are out there forging your own path, taking high-stakes risk and staying sovereign in a world full of trends, this is your rallying cry."

‘Marzi’ is now available to stream worldwide today.

--IANS

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