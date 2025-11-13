November 13, 2025 12:52 PM हिंदी

Gulshan Devaiah says his 'Legacy' character struggles with sense of responsibility

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is set to make his Tamil debut with the crime drama series ‘Legacy’, has shared insights into his character in the show. The actor said that he plays a cop, who struggles with his sense of responsibility.

The series promises to be a gripping tale of power, morality, and vengeance. It also stars R. Madhavan, Gautham Karthik, Abhishek Banerjee, and Gulshan Devaiah, bringing together an exciting mix of talent from across industries. The official poster of the series was recently unveiled, offering fans a first look at Gulshan Devaiah in a powerful police avatar, a role that marks a thrilling new chapter in his career.

Talking about the series, Gulshan Devaiah told IANS, “‘Legacy’ is a wonderful opportunity for me to find linguistic diversity in my career. After about 14 years of working primarily only in Hindi, I feel settled enough to spread my wings a bit and fly. It’s also my privilege that I’m getting to share the screen with Madhavan, Nimisha, Abhishek, Gautham Karthik, Mr. Viyapuri, and other well-established, experienced actors from the Tamil industry”.

He further mentioned, “I play a cop who is struggling with his sense of responsibility towards his duty, family, and self. It’s been a very satisfying experience for me with Legacy and I’m eager to get back to Chennai for my final schedule”.

The series is directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Kalyan Shankar under Stone Bench Pvt Ltd,

With ‘Legacy’, Gulshan continues to expand his creative boundaries, proving his mettle as one of the most versatile performers in Indian cinema. The series is expected to blend the best of Tamil storytelling with a pan-Indian appeal, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

