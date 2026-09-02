Gulfam Khan Hussain reveals she wants to enter ‘Bigg Boss’ in its ‘original form’

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Actress and writer Gulfam Khan Hussain has opened up about her interest in reality television shows.

She revealed that she would like to participate in Bigg Boss in what she considers its “original form.” While discussing the growing popularity of reality shows, Gulfam said she sees them as an effective platform for public figures to connect with a wider audience. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Naamkarann’ actress said, “There is nothing wrong with it, reality shows are a good platform for reaching bigger audiences.”

When asked if there's a particular show, she'd want to be part of, Gulfam said, “Bigg Boss, it's classic, but I would like to do it in its original form with celebrities being a part of it and the raw drama that unfolds. It brings out the side of you that people would not know, and sometimes you might be unaware too.”

Addressing criticism that shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ can turn personalities into entertainment spectacles, Gulfam defended the appeal of drama and said that audiences naturally enjoy a little “tamasha.” She remarked that some of the most viral stories often emerge from such dramatic moments. “Who doesn't like a good tamasha? Don't we all? The most viral stories are around tamasha.”

Addressing the growing trend of controversies surrounding public figures, including those involving Sunita Ahuja and Govinda, as well as Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola, Gulfam made it clear that she prefers not to comment on other people’s personal lives. She said, “I'm no one to talk on anyone's personal life, I am a very private person about my personal affairs.”

However, she offered a broader perspective on why the desire for attention is often so evident among public figures. Gulfam said, “As far as competition for attention goes, it is built in living beings' DNA, everyone likes personal attention, and even children who are too young to understand the worldly way try to grab the attention of adults around them and get upset when someone steals the attention from them.”

Concluding her thoughts on how much of her personal life she is comfortable sharing with the public, Gulfam Hussain admitted that opening up does not come naturally to her. However, she acknowledged the curiosity that comes with being a public figure. She said, “I’m not too comfortable sharing my personal life in public, but as we are public figures, people do want to know and love any news, even if it’s idle gossip.”

--IANS

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