October 19, 2026 10:51 PM हिंदी

Gulf Giants appoint CP Rizwan as assistant batting coach

Gulf Giants appoint CP Rizwan as assistant batting coach

Dubai, Oct 19 (IANS) The Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants have appointed former United Arab Emirates (UAE) international cricketer CP Rizwan as their Assistant Batting Coach ahead of the fifth edition of the International League T20 (ILT20), scheduled to run from November 21 to December 20, 2026.

Rizwan was part of the Giants’ title-winning squad in 2023 and moved into coaching after retiring from international cricket. He recently led the franchise’s development team to victory in the ILT20 Development Tournament, building on the efforts of assistant coach Nael and the wider coaching staff in supporting the team’s progress.

He will work with Batting Coach Michael Klinger, Head Coach Simon Helmot and the wider coaching staff to prepare the batting unit for the new season. His appointment also creates opportunities for former players to continue contributing to the sport, in line with Adani Sportsline’s focus on developing sporting talent.

Rizwan said, “The Gulf Giants have been an important part of my cricketing journey, first as a player and now as a coach. Winning the inaugural ILT20 title in 2023 and then leading the development team to a championship has made this association even more special. I thank Adani Sportsline and the Giants for this opportunity and look forward to working with Simon, Michael and the rest of the staff as we prepare for the season.”

Helmot said, “CP (Rizwan) knows the team well and brings valuable international experience and a sound understanding of UAE cricket. Having played for the Giants and worked with the development side, he understands our ambitions. He will be a valuable addition to the coaching group as we prepare for the new season.”

Rizwan represented the UAE in 42 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 18 T20 Internationals (T20Is), scoring 1,271 runs across the two formats, including an ODI century.

--IANS

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