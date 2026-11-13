November 13, 2026 4:06 AM हिंदी

Andrew Garfield to be feted with Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Andrew Garfield to be feted with Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Los Angeles, Nov 13 (IANS) Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield is set to be lionised at the upcoming edition of the Palm Springs International Film Awards. The actor will be conferred the Spotlight Award, Actor, for his performance in ‘Artificial’.

The organizers shared the news on the website of the film festival. The awards are set to take place on January 7, 2027 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, kicking off the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which is set to be held from January 8 to January 18.

Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a statement, “Andrew Garfield continues to prove his range as one of the most versatile talents of his generation. As Sam Altman in ‘Artificial,’ Garfield captures the complexities of one of the most polarizing figures of the twenty-first century. The depth of his performance is a testament to his remarkable skill as an actor. It is our honor to present Andrew Garfield with the Spotlight Award, Actor at this year’s Palm Springs International Film Awards”.

With the honour, the actor has joined this year’s previously announced honourees The Invite’s Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penelope Cruz, Edward Norton, La Bola Negra’s directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, as well as actors Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau and Penélope Cruz, Martin McDonagh, Inde Navarette and Andrew Scott. The actor previously received the Spotlight Award, Actor for ‘Hacksaw Ridge’. Other past recipients of Spotlight Award, Actor include Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Bryan Cranston for Trumbo, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, and Colman Domingo for Sing Sing and Rustin.

All went on to receive Academy Award nominations for Best Actor, with Fraser receiving the Best Actor award.

--IANS

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