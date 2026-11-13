November 13, 2026 4:06 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff says, an actor should be thankful to technicians: Lightman lighting theek se kare toh game baj jata hai'

Jackie Shroff says, an actor should be thankful to technicians: Lightman lighting theek se kare toh game baj jata hai'

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Kaali Kheti', has shared that an actor should appreciate good technicians as they do the most heavy lifting on a film set.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Sharad Kelkar and director Haris Imtiyaz Khan in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film.

He told IANS, “An actor should always be thankful to technicians. I always appreciate good technicians. If the gaffer lights up the scene properly, actor ka thobda sahi dikhta hai toh game baj jata hai (the actor looks good in a well lit scene, and it comes out beautifully). You know what I mean? Look at this film, and what these guys have done with the colours. I am really lucky to have got a film like this in so many years of my career”.

He further mentioned, “I am happy that I got the opportunity to work with this team. We spent so much time together. We got to meet. I now have more friends. I hope he makes a 2nd film, and he better comes to us”.

‘Kaali Kheti’ is a horror film in a rural setting, and sees Jackie Shroff toying around with full-fledged horror for the first time.

The film explores a chilling folklore-inspired narrative where a village finds itself under the shadow of an ominous force, turning the very land that sustains life into a source of fear. With its intriguing premise and atmospheric storytelling, ‘Kaali Kheti’ promises to bring a fresh and unexplored dimension to the horror genre.

Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, ‘Kaali Kheti’ is set to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

--IANS

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