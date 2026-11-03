Gujarat: Jaykishan finds new lease on life under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Ahmedabad, Nov 3 (IANS) Jaykishan Kapadia, a resident of Gujarat’s Mehsana district, was wheelchair-bound not long ago and had lost hope of resuming a normal life until the Ayushman Bharat scheme came to his rescue, rekindled hope and also made the difficult transition possible.

Ayushman Bharat, a flagship scheme of the Central government to provide better healthcare facilities to the economically disadvantaged sections, proved to be a lifesaver for the 32-year-old Jaykishan Kapadia.

Jaykishan, who lost all hope of revival, is now standing on his own feet. He now aspires to find employment and become a source of support for his mother.

The challenges in Jaykishan’s life began when he developed a kidney ailment at the age of just 17. His mother saved his life by donating one of her kidneys. He underwent a kidney transplant in 2012, and for a while, his health remained stable. However, the long-term use of steroid medications following the transplant led to deterioration of both his hip joints.

Gradually, his limbs began to stiffen, and he experienced severe joint pain. His condition became so critical that he could no longer perform daily tasks and became entirely dependent on a wheelchair. Due to financial hardship, continuing his medical treatment became increasingly difficult. At one point, his weight had dropped to just 30–35 kilograms.

Three years ago, Jaykishan’s mother got him admitted to the Government Spine Institute in Ahmedabad, where he was treated by the Institute director Dr. Piyush Mittal and his team of specialists. His treatment started under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

A total of four surgeries were performed on him, including hip replacement procedures. Alongside this, a process was initiated to help him get back on his feet through physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

Dr. Piyush Mittal, Director of the Government Spine Institute, told IANS that when Jaikishan first arrived at the institute, his condition was critical. He was dependent on a wheelchair and unable to even get out of bed. He weighed only around 30 kilograms. His bones had become significantly weak, and both his hip joints were affected.

Sharing the long course of treatment, he said, “We started his treatment involving physiotherapy and necessary medication. Focus was also placed on strengthening his mental well-being. Subsequently, both his hips were operated on, one by one. Our goal was to enable him to stand on his own feet again and lead an independent life.”

Today, Jaykishan is able to stand and move on his own.

Reflecting on the new lease on life he received under the Ayushman scheme, Jaykishan said, "My mother brought me to the hospital in a wheelchair. At that time, I couldn't even stand up properly. The doctors here performed surgery on me—first on one leg, and then on the other. I feel much better now. There was a time when I never thought I would be able to walk again, but seeing the improvement in my condition now feels wonderful.”

He said that he was immensely grateful to the government for such a public welfare scheme.

--IANS

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