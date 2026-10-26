October 27, 2026 12:21 AM हिंदी

Gujarat: Two workers die after falling into sewage pit at STP plant; two hospitalised

Gujarat: Two workers die after falling into sewage pit at STP plant; two hospitalised (Photo: IANS)

Ahmedabad, Oct 26 (IANS) Two workers died, and two others were hospitalised after an accident at a sewage treatment plant in Ahmedabad’s Sola area, where four men fell into a pit while carrying out work, with suspected exposure to hazardous gases complicating rescue efforts.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek, a 28-year-old welding worker, and Manohar Adhave, a 40-year-old supervisor. The two survivors are Rupesh Ananda Baviskar, 39, a project manager, and Neelesh Lodhi, 26.

Hospital records list both survivors as admitted for treatment, while the entries for Abhishek and Adhave are marked as "deceased".

According to preliminary information, Abhishek had entered the pumping unit of the sewage treatment plant to carry out welding work.

After completing the job, he reportedly lost his footing while climbing a ladder and fell into the sewage water. Baviskar, Adhave and Lodhi attempted to rescue him, but gases believed to be emanating from the sewage made the operation difficult.

The men reportedly lost consciousness during the attempt. The Ahmedabad Fire Brigade received an emergency call through the 112 helpline reporting that four workers had become unconscious at the plant.

Fire personnel entered the area with safety equipment and launched a rescue operation. Fire officer Jadeja said, "All four workers had been located, and the search operation had been completed, with efforts initially continuing to retrieve the fourth worker."

Officials added, "All four were subsequently taken to Sola Civil Hospital. Abhishek and Adhave were brought dead, while Baviskar and Lodhi were admitted for treatment."

The hospital records identify the incident as a fall at the sewage treatment plant.

Family members of the deceased and other workers reportedly said that some labourers had erected makeshift huts and were living inside the plant premises.

Sola police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The circumstances leading to the deaths, the safety equipment available at the site and the arrangements for emergency rescue are among the issues under investigation.

--IANS

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