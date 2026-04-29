Gujarat targets future workforce with student science camps next month

Gandhinagar, April 29 (IANS) Gujarat will host a month-long series of residential summer science camps for school students in May, as the state seeks to deepen interest in scientific education and prepare a future technical workforce.

The Gujarat Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST), under the state’s Department of Science and Technology, has announced that three-day camps will be conducted in multiple batches between May 1 and 30, at its Regional Science Centres in Patan, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Bhuj.

The programme is designed for students from Classes 6 to 10, with each batch accommodating up to 50 participants.

Officials said the initiative is intended to combine structured learning with interactive activities during the summer break, while also encouraging students to consider science as a long-term academic and career pathway.

The centres, established to promote scientific awareness and innovation, have evolved into hubs for hands-on learning and science tourism in the state.

The camps will cover five themes: how to become a scientist, space science, marine biology and machine engineering, artificial intelligence and robotics, and exploring nature.

Activities will include practical experiments, science exhibitions, multimedia sessions, night sky observation, field visits, quizzes, science-based games and guided gallery tours.

The programme comes amid a broader policy push to increase enrolment in the science stream at the higher secondary level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the importance of science and research with the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan”, stating that "science underpins innovation, solutions and national development".

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also focused on expanding student participation in science, particularly as Gujarat advances in sectors such as semiconductors, green energy and digital technologies, where demand for skilled professionals is expected to grow.

During the camps, students will have opportunities to interact with subject experts and receive information on government support schemes, including the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, the Chief Minister Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Scheme and the Chief Minister Gyan Setu Merit Scholarship Scheme.

These initiatives aim to provide financial assistance to meritorious students and encourage continued education in science from secondary through higher secondary levels.

Admissions to the camps will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. GUJCOST has advised interested students and parents to contact their nearest Regional Science Centre for further details.

--IANS

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