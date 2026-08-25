August 25, 2026 8:04 PM हिंदी

Gujarat sets a benchmark, cuts carbon emissions by 49.79 million tonnes in a year

Gujarat sets a benchmark, cuts carbon emissions by 49.79 million tonnes in a year

Gandhinagar, Aug 25 (IANS) Clocking a remarkable journey in renewable energy production, Gujarat has emerged as the country's leading state in cutting down carbon emissions by record levels, thereby playing vital role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Clean and Green India' and also leading the march towards 'net zero' emission goals by year 2070.

In the 2025-26 financial year alone, Gujarat has successfully reduced carbon emissions by 49.79 million tonnes and generated 67,655 million units of green electricity.

According to estimated data, the western state has reduced total carbon emissions by 179 million tonnes, over the past five years.

This achievement has been made possible through new energy policies aimed at expanding solar and wind energy, as well as incentives for green investments, implemented under the stewardship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The successful implementation of schemes such as the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' — which encourages citizens to install rooftop solar plants—and the 'PM-KUSUM Yojana' — which motivates farmers to install solar pumps in their fields — has played key role in establishing Gujarat as the leading 'green energy' state. These schemes not only helped promote savings of beneficiaries but also promote environmental conservation.

By promoting clean energy, Gujarat is making a significant contribution to the fight against climate change.

Through the government's Integrated Renewable Energy Policy-2026 and Green Hydrogen Policy, combined with the coordinated efforts of entities like Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA), and Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL), the state is rapidly advancing towards its goal of establishing 100 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Simultaneously, it is emerging as a model state in the realms of clean energy, environmental conservation, and sustainable development.

Speaking on the achievement, Gujarat Energy Minister Rishikesh Patel said told reporters that the state government has reduced carbon emissions by 49.80 million tonnes in the 2025–26 period and an additional 67,655 million units of electricity was generated.

Shalini Agrawal, Managing Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, said, "Initiatives such as renewable energy, green energy, and hydrogen are being implemented on a large scale across Gujarat. As a result, Gujarat currently ranks first in India in the renewable energy sector. The state is currently producing 52 gigawatts of renewable energy."

A beneficiary of PM Surya Ghar yojana, Bharatbhai Padhiyar told IANS, "Earlier, my monthly electricity bill used to be between Rs 6,000 and Rs 7,000. We then installed a solar system, availing a 50 per cent subsidy — which powers our TV, lights, fans, and even the AC, and also allows us to charge our electric vehicle. Now, our electricity bill has dropped to zero."

"We have been relieved of the burden of paying electricity bills. We are receiving a continuous supply of water thanks to this solar pump," another beneficiary Khalpabhai Chaudhary said.

--IANS

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