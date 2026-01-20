Gujarat: Railway tracks cleaning made easier with homegrown 'Vacuum-Assisted Cleaner'

Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (IANS) Cleaning the railway tracks and surrounding areas remains a difficult and tedious task and requires a coordinated endeavour supported by an array of modern equipment.

In a one-of-its-kind initiative, the Sabarmati Loco Shed in Ahmedabad has developed an indigenous vacuum-assisted cleaner machine, which is expected to yield instrumental results with limited efforts.

A successful trial of this machine was recently conducted at the Sabarmati station. According to railway officials, this machine will make cleaning railway tracks easier.

According to the Ahmedabad DRM, Western Railways has developed this vacuum-assisted track cleaning device under the 'Make in India' program.

Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ved Prakash said that this is an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution for efficient track cleaning and safety.

“This machine is very effective for cleaning dirt accumulated between or on the sides of the railway tracks. It has been recently launched after proper development,” he said.

Passengers are satisfied with the initiative, with many of them praising the cleanliness drive undertaken at various stations.

Rail passenger Hansmukh Parmar said that it was good to see the cleanliness here. Earlier, the tracks were not cleaned at all, but the railway station now looks very clean.

In recent years, the Indian Railways has started using state-of-the-art technology for cleaning.

Developed in line with the spirit of the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) campaigns, this vacuum-assisted track cleaner device will prove very helpful in the future.

It will not only strengthen Indian Railways' 'Swachh Bharat Swachh Rail' (Clean India Clean Rail) mission but will also take the cleanliness of railway tracks to a new level.

