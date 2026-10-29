Gujarat: PMAY beneficiaries in Jamnagar share joy of owning permanent home, thank govt

Jamnagar, Oct 29 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is helping economically weaker families across the country build permanent homes of their own and improve their standard of living.

In Gujarat’s Jamnagar, thousands of people have garnered the benefits of the welfare scheme and have no inhibitions about heaping praise on the government.

Many PMAY beneficiaries, speaking to IANS, shared how the scheme has brought security, happiness, and new opportunities into their lives.

Rajendra bhai, a resident of Mohan Nagar in Jamnagar, lived in a dilapidated house that would flood during the rainy season. It was during this difficult time that he learnt about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. With financial aid from the government, he was able to construct a permanent house.

Speaking to IANS, he said that his financial situation was precarious earlier, but his life changed 360 degrees after subscribing to the scheme.

He received a loan of Rs 4 lakh under the scheme, which enabled him to build a house of his own - something he could never have achieved on his own.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that his whole family and many other families will always remain indebted to him.

Mayuri, the beneficiary’s wife, also recalled the condition of their previous kutcha house and thanked the Prime Minister for helping them move into their dream home. She said that she never imagined they would ever be able to own such a good house.

Manishbhai Hiralal Solanki, another beneficiary of the scheme, said that he used to earn his living by delivering milk door to door. It was after availing the benefits of scheme, he was able to construct a permanent house.

Living in a makeshift (kaccha) house earlier, his young children faced significant hardships, as water would often enter the home.

Mamta Solanki mentioned that she received support and benefits under the scheme. She explained that their previous home was very small, and their financial situation was quite dire. Upon learning about this scheme, she availed its benefits and is now living in her dream home. She expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the benefits.

--IANS

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