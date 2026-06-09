June 09, 2026 2:38 AM हिंदी

PM SVANidhi loan welfare fair held in Ahmedabad; thousands, including beneficiaries, attend

PM SVANidhi loan welfare fair held in Ahmedabad; thousands, including beneficiaries, attend

Ahmedabad, June 8 (IANS) A PM SVANidhi loan welfare fair was organised at the city’s Kalyan community Hall in Vastrapur area, which saw participation of thousands of people, including many beneficiaries. Several dignitaries, including Ahmedabad mayor Hitesh Barot, attended the event.

Many street vendors participating in the fair were provided with cheques and sanction letters under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

The fair was organised by the Urban Community Development (UCD) department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation under the PM SVANidhi scheme, launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The initiative aims to financially empower urban street vendors and small traders.

More than 100 beneficiaries participated in the fair. They were informed about various welfare schemes. Additionally, training on digital transactions was also provided.

The organisers believe that the fair is not limited to merely providing loans to street vendors but also serves as a crucial medium to connect them with other government schemes.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot stated that loan facilities are provided to make people self-reliant.

Speaking to IANS, beneficiary Radha Ben Naika said, "My situation has improved since receiving the SVANidhi loan. I first received a loan of Rs 10,000, and now I have received one for Rs 25,000. I started a clothing business, which has been very profitable for me. The loan is helping me support my family and fund my child's education. A big thank you to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the help of this loan, I am earning an income."

Beneficiary Vaishali Soni told IANS, "I have come here for the SVANidhi loan. I have benefited greatly from it and have availed the advantages of government schemes. I received a loan of Rs 50,000. I express my gratitude to the government. This loan is very helpful for middle-class families. I also extend my thanks to the Chief Minister and the Gujarat government."

Notably, the PM SVANidhi has emerged as a major initiative supporting vendors working across the country’s informal urban economy. Beyond providing collateral-free loans, the scheme has encouraged digital adoption, improved access to institutional credit, and expanded social security coverage.

Since its launch in 2020, more than 1.12 crore loans have already been disbursed. The initiative has benefited over 75 lakh beneficiaries across cities and towns. Loans worth over Rs 17,800 crore have been provided under the scheme.

Under the scheme, loans are disbursed in tranches of different capacities. The first limit is at Rs 10,000, the second tranche amounts to Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, and the third phase entails the vendor to avail a loan up to Rs 50,000.

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Paul Rudd calls New York, the ‘greatest city in the world’

Paul Rudd calls New York, the ‘greatest city in the world’

Vintage Ellyse guides Australia to warm-up win over England in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 played at Cardiff on Monday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 World Cup: Vintage Perry guides Australia to warm-up win over England

Denmark star Christian Eriksen says he is fine after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match against Ukraine in Odense, Denmark, on Monday. Photo credit: @Christen Eriksen

Danish star Eriksen says he is fine after collapsing on the pitch during a friendly match

Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime return to grass in ATP Tour events at Stuttgart and 's-Hertogenbosch. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Shelton, Auger-Aliassime, Fritz return to grass in Stuttgart & 's-Hertogenbosch

All-rounders Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal impress as Rarh Tigers, Siliguri Strikers win in Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: All-rounders Shahbaz, Karan impress as Rarh Tigers, Siliguri Strikers win (Ld)

UN honors 136 personnel who died in line of duty in 2025 (File Image)

UN honors 136 personnel who died in line of duty in 2025

Dhanush says 'thank you for inspiring millions' after witnessing Rafael Nadal's documentary 'Rafa'

Dhanush says 'thank you for inspiring millions' after witnessing Rafael Nadal's documentary 'Rafa'

7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

Spain coach Sonia Bermudez is happy as a win in Iceland will book their ticket to Women's World Cup

Spain coach Bermudez is happy as a win in Iceland will book their ticket to Women's World Cup

MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Goswami's century powers Bundelkhand Bulls to thrilling win, Chambal Ghariyals hold nerves to continue winning streak

MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Goswami's century powers Bundelkhand Bulls to thrilling win, Chambal Ghariyals hold nerves to continue winning streak