March 27, 2026 11:47 PM हिंदी

Gujarat: New ‘Rain Basera’ at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital provides safe lodging for patients' relatives

Gujarat: New ‘Rain Basera’ at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital provides safe lodging for patients' relatives

Ahmedabad, March 27 (IANS) The Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad has opened a new modern facility, the ‘Rain Basera’, to provide secure and dignified accommodation for relatives of patients.

The 858-bed building, constructed at a cost of Rs 60 crore on the hospital campus in Asarva locality, is aimed at easing the difficulties faced by families due to the lack of affordable lodging near the hospital.

Asia’s largest civil hospital treats patients from across Gujarat, other states, and abroad, including those requiring complex surgeries and specialised care.

Until now, many families were forced to stay in expensive hotels or spend nights on footpaths because of limited nearby facilities and financial constraints.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and guidance of Health Minister Praful Pansheriya, the 'Rain Basera' was developed to address this issue," officials said.

This facility has been designed to ensure that families accompanying patients have access to clean, safe, and comfortable lodging.

“It will also help reduce overcrowding in corridors and galleries, making it easier to maintain hygiene across the hospital," officials noted.

The Rain Basera spans a basement, ground floor, and eight upper floors, covering a total built-up area of 24,436 square metres.

The ground floor features a large canteen with a capacity of 280 people, a modern kitchen, a TV room, a reception area, a bank ATM, and eight shops catering to daily necessities.

Dormitories are equipped with clean toilets and secure lockers for storing belongings.

Parking has been provided in the basement for 58 four-wheelers and 91 two-wheelers to manage traffic efficiently.

Civil Hospital admits over 1 lakh patients annually, and officials say the new facility will particularly benefit poor and middle-class families by providing safe and dignified accommodation.

They added that the facility reflects the state government’s commitment to service and a humane approach to patient care.

--IANS

mys/uk

LATEST NEWS

We’re looking forward to the challenge, says head coach Andy Flower as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for first title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Photo credit: RCB

IPL 2026: We’re looking forward to the challenge, says coach Flower as RCB gear up for title defence

Manikanta helps Karnataka become first state to win over 10 gold medals, Chhattisgarh add one silver and two bronze to their tally on Day 3 of the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 in Raipur on Friday. Photo credit: KITG 2026

KITG Day 3: Manikanta helps Karnataka become first state to win over 10 gold medals, Chhattisgarh add one silver and two bronze

Explained: TV Ratings Policy 2026 cuts entry barriers, tightens rules to boost transparency

Explained: TV Ratings Policy 2026 cuts entry barriers, tightens rules to boost transparency

Maheshwari Chauhan three off the pace on the first day of the qualification round of the women’s skeet competition in the year’s first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup in Tangier, Morocco, on Friday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Maheshwari Chauhan three off the pace in Morocco

Gujarat: New ‘Rain Basera’ at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital provides safe lodging for patients' relatives

Gujarat: New ‘Rain Basera’ at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital provides safe lodging for patients' relatives

Karan Johar says 'Dhurandhar 2' reminded him of the 70s solid Hindi cinema in single screens

Karan Johar says 'Dhurandhar 2' reminded him of the 70s solid Hindi cinema in single screens

Bowling remains a concern for Sunrisers Hyderabad despite ultra-aggressive batting unit for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Bowling remains a concern for SRH despite ultra-aggressive batting unit (SWOT)

Pakistan's 'propaganda diplomacy' aimed at preserving its declining strategic importance

Pakistan's 'propaganda diplomacy' aimed at preserving its declining strategic importance

'India getting utmost respect for its independent foreign policy, prioritisation of national interests'

'India getting utmost respect for its independent foreign policy, prioritisation of national interests'

PM Modi rallies states to tackle West Asia crisis with 'Team India' approach

PM Modi rallies states to tackle West Asia crisis with 'Team India' approach