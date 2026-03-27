Gujarat: New ‘Rain Basera’ at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital provides safe lodging for patients' relatives

Ahmedabad, March 27 (IANS) The Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad has opened a new modern facility, the ‘Rain Basera’, to provide secure and dignified accommodation for relatives of patients.

The 858-bed building, constructed at a cost of Rs 60 crore on the hospital campus in Asarva locality, is aimed at easing the difficulties faced by families due to the lack of affordable lodging near the hospital.

Asia’s largest civil hospital treats patients from across Gujarat, other states, and abroad, including those requiring complex surgeries and specialised care.

Until now, many families were forced to stay in expensive hotels or spend nights on footpaths because of limited nearby facilities and financial constraints.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and guidance of Health Minister Praful Pansheriya, the 'Rain Basera' was developed to address this issue," officials said.

This facility has been designed to ensure that families accompanying patients have access to clean, safe, and comfortable lodging.

“It will also help reduce overcrowding in corridors and galleries, making it easier to maintain hygiene across the hospital," officials noted.

The Rain Basera spans a basement, ground floor, and eight upper floors, covering a total built-up area of 24,436 square metres.

The ground floor features a large canteen with a capacity of 280 people, a modern kitchen, a TV room, a reception area, a bank ATM, and eight shops catering to daily necessities.

Dormitories are equipped with clean toilets and secure lockers for storing belongings.

Parking has been provided in the basement for 58 four-wheelers and 91 two-wheelers to manage traffic efficiently.

Civil Hospital admits over 1 lakh patients annually, and officials say the new facility will particularly benefit poor and middle-class families by providing safe and dignified accommodation.

They added that the facility reflects the state government’s commitment to service and a humane approach to patient care.

--IANS

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