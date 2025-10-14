Gujarat: Jamnagar’s Dharmendra gets Rs 2 crore subsidy under ‘Rashtriya Gokul Mission’

Jamnagar, Oct 14 (IANS) Dharmendra Kanha bhai, a livestock farmer from Gujarat’s Jamnagar district, has got a special subsidy of Rs 2 crore to augment his livestock farming of Gir cows.

Dharmendra bhai has created a name for himself in Jamnagar by raising 2,500 Gir cows. Acknowledging his initiative and contribution, a government subsidy of Rs 2 crore has been extended to him under the ‘Rashtriya Gokul Mission’.

The Gokul Mission, launched by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying in 2014, has been playing an important role in milk production and productivity of bovines. The scheme aims to promote indigenous cow breeding and increase milk production, thereby boosting farmers' income as well as the rural economy.

Dharmendra Kanha bhai, speaking to IANS, also shared his experience of getting a special reception in Delhi and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I received 50 per cent subsidy under the 'Gokul Mission' scheme. I had a few cows and was engaged in dairy farming. Thanks to the government’s clear and farmer-friendly policies, I was selected for this major initiative, and with the support of the project and banks, I was able to establish a high-quality breed of cattle,” he said.

He further informed that out of all the calves born on his farm, he gifted 63 of them to the tribal families practising organic farming and distributed 18 to other organic farmers.

“We were working on the Government of India's mission to help farmers benefit from high-breeding cows. PM Modi took notice of this work, and I was selected to meet him. We discussed the basic amenities that farmers need and how the government could support this work,” he further said.

He also said that he never got a chance to meet ministers and top officials earlier.

“PM Modi invited an ordinary farmer to him and discussed their problems as if we were his family members. It's amazing how much the world's most powerful people care about advancing farmers and livestock farmers. He took his precious time and met with us without any security,” he said.

He said that it was the most pleasant experience of his life to meet the Prime Minister.

“We could never have imagined meeting PM Modi, but it became possible,” he remarked.

--IANS

mr/dan