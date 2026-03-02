Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika says 'our hearts are full' with all the love from across the country

​Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) The newlywed couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, expressed their gratitude to their admirers across the country for showering them with so much love and affection as they commence their journey together.

As part of the celebration, Vijay and Rashmika recently distributed sweets in several cities across the country and also performed 'Annadanam' in various temples.

Expressing their joy, they shared a video of themselves distributing sweets to the crowd gathered outside the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, where Vijay and Rashmika recently offered prayers after getting married.

In another post, they dropped a heartfelt gratitude note that read, "Today, as we begin our life together, our hearts are full. So much of who we are is because of the love we have received from the loving people across our beautiful country. It means so much to us to share this day and celebration with you by sharing a simple meal. With all our gratitude and love, We seek all your blessings."

On February 28, Vijay and Rashmika made the announcement of sharing their joy with their admirers through a social media post that went, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food :)) So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay & Rashmika."

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur.

